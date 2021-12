After being at uni for almost a term, with looming deadlines and a falling bank balance, I was in serious need of some cheering up. Being so far from home is also pretty difficult, as is being away from my lovely dog Romeo for long periods of time. So when the opportunity came to do this article and have some quality time with pups, I jumped at the chance. Puppy yoga classes are becoming all the rage right now, with influencers all across the UK posting the cutest pics with the cutest pups. As a result, it took me a month to be able to book a class, as they’re pretty much sold out everywhere you look weeks in advance.

