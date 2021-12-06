ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embraer shares jump as unit gets orders for 60 electric aircraft

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA rose more than 4% after the company said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders...

Flight Global.com

BAE ramps development of electric-aircraft technology at US site

Aerospace company BAE Systems is ramping up development of electric-aircraft systems in the USA to ensure it remains on the leading edge of that burgeoning aviation segment. The UK-based company has embarked on a “multi-million-dollar product” at its Endicott, New York site, with the goal of supporting “development and advanced manufacturing of subsystems for electric aircraft”.
aviationtoday.com

Embraer’s Eve Receives New eVTOL Orders for Two Australian Companies

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Embraer, shared announcements this week about two new partnerships. Both ventures serve to accelerate electric air taxi use in Australia. The first partnership is an agreement to introduce 10 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to Queensland, Australia, for operation by luxury helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation. The second partnership is with Sydney Seaplanes, which has already ordered 50 eVTOLs from Eve.
Flight Global.com

Embraer’s Eve nets order for 50 eVTOLs from Sydney Seaplanes

Embraer’s urban air mobility unit Eve has clinched an order for 50 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Australian commuter airline Sydney Seaplanes — its second commitment from Australia in two days. The order, which will see “progressive deliveries” from 2026, comes as both parties announce a partnership...
aviationtoday.com

Airflow Partners with Pipistrel for Proof-of-Concept Electric-Propulsion Aircraft

Airflow, electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft company, recently announced a partnership with Pipistrel, aircraft designer and manufacturer of the world’s first and currently the only type-certified electric airplane. In this partnership, Pipistrel will supply the motors, motor controllers, and batteries for Airflow’s proof-of-concept aircraft with Distributed Electric Propulsion.
simpleflying.com

How Air New Zealand Will Become A Leader In Electric Aircraft

Air New Zealand continues to actively pursue opportunities around electric aircraft as an option for shorter domestic and regional flights. The CEO of the Auckland-based airline has confirmed plans to have electric aircraft in its fleet by 2030 as it pursues an electric aircraft global leadership role. Air New Zealand...
techeblog.com

Ascendance ATEA Hybrid Electric VTOL Aircraft Unveiled, Has 2 Separate Propulsion Systems

France-based Ascendance Flight Technologies has just unveiled ATEA, a 5-seat vertical take-off and landing aircraft. It’s designed to operate in peri-urban areas, thanks to its 249 mi (400 km) range and “fan-in-wing” technology, all the while reducing carbon emissions by 80% as well as noise pollution. Power comes from a modular hybrid-electric propulsion system with a “Lift + Cruise” configuration with 2 separate propulsion systems for vertical and horizontal flight. Read more for a video and additional information.
uasweekly.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies unveils design of its Hybrid-Electric aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonized air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Conceived to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, thanks to a range of 400 km, carbon emissions reduced by 80% and noise pollution divided by 4, ATEA blends sleek and audacious design with unprecedented “fan-in-wing” technology and optimized engine configuration. Production is scheduled for 2025.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

NASA Is Testing Its First All-electric Aircraft

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As world leaders gathered at the COP26 Summit to discuss...
104.1 WIKY

Alitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus

PARIS (Reuters) – Italy’s new ITA Airways has ordered 28 Airbus planes, the German-French conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September. The order includes seven compact A220 jets, eleven of the company’s blockbuster model A320neo, and ten A330neo widebody airliners. “In addition,...
airwaysmag.com

ITA Airways Confirms Order for 28 Airbus Aircraft

MIAMI – ITA Airways (AZ), Italy’s new flag carrier, has firmed up an order with Airbus for 28 aircraft, including seven A220, 11 A320neo, and 10 A330neo, the latest version of the most popular A330 widebody airliner. The order backs up the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was issued on...
TravelDailyNews.com

408 aircraft including the first A350F ordered at the Dubai airshow

BANGKOK – In the first major airshow since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago, customers demonstrated confidence in the recovery of the aviation sector and also in Airbus by placing orders and commitments totalling 408 aircraft (269 firm orders and 139 commitments). The agreements covered the full range of commercial aircraft families, including a first commitment for the A350F freighter derivative.
simpleflying.com

LOT Prepares To Decide On 50-Aircraft Regional Jet Order

LOT Polish Airlines is planning a major fleet renewal process that will involve an order for 50 aircraft. The airline is currently deciding between the Airbus A220 and the Embraer E2, and it is anticipating its first deliveries in 2024. LOT Polish Airlines to place a major order soon. The...
b975.com

Woodside confident shareholders will support merger with BHP’s petroleum arm

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Woodside Petroleum is confident that its shareholders will vote in favour of the planned merger with BHP Group’s petroleum arm in 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. “We have full confidence that our shareholders will support the merger,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill told analysts at a...
