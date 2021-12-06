ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Embraer shares jump as unit gets orders for 60 electric aircraft

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA rose more than 4% after the company said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

BAE ramps development of electric-aircraft technology at US site

Aerospace company BAE Systems is ramping up development of electric-aircraft systems in the USA to ensure it remains on the leading edge of that burgeoning aviation segment. The UK-based company has embarked on a “multi-million-dollar product” at its Endicott, New York site, with the goal of supporting “development and advanced manufacturing of subsystems for electric aircraft”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

777 Partners Places 30-Aircraft 737 MAX Order

Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners has placed a firm order for 30 Boeing 737 MAXs, including its first 737-8200s, the companies said Dec. 7. The deal boosts the firm’s total number of 737 MAX commitments to 68, including nine leased to Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines, in which 777 Partners has a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Embraer’s Eve nets order for 50 eVTOLs from Sydney Seaplanes

Embraer’s urban air mobility unit Eve has clinched an order for 50 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Australian commuter airline Sydney Seaplanes — its second commitment from Australia in two days. The order, which will see “progressive deliveries” from 2026, comes as both parties announce a partnership...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Reuters#Brazilian#Embraer Sa#Australian#Sydney Seaplanes#Nautilus#Bovespa
simpleflying.com

How Air New Zealand Will Become A Leader In Electric Aircraft

Air New Zealand continues to actively pursue opportunities around electric aircraft as an option for shorter domestic and regional flights. The CEO of the Auckland-based airline has confirmed plans to have electric aircraft in its fleet by 2030 as it pursues an electric aircraft global leadership role. Air New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies unveils design of its Hybrid-Electric aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonized air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Conceived to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, thanks to a range of 400 km, carbon emissions reduced by 80% and noise pollution divided by 4, ATEA blends sleek and audacious design with unprecedented “fan-in-wing” technology and optimized engine configuration. Production is scheduled for 2025.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Jet Airways 2.0 Is Reportedly Eyeing A Huge New Aircraft Order

The new owners of India’s former full-service carrier Jet Airways are reportedly in talks with airplane manufacturers for a huge order. For months now, Jet Airways’ revival plans have intrigued industry professionals, former Jet loyalists, and aviation enthusiasts alike. News of Jet’s potential aircraft order worth billions has further added momentum to the carrier’s second attempt at taking to the skies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Sydney
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

NASA Is Testing Its First All-electric Aircraft

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As world leaders gathered at the COP26 Summit to discuss...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

United Aircraft seeks shareholder approval of merger with Sukhoi and MiG

United Aircraft’s board has approved the merger of the company with Sukhoi and RSK MiG as part of the continuing restructuring of the Russian aerospace industry. Shareholders of United Aircraft will vote on the merger proposal in January next year. The restructuring follows the centralisation of management of Sukhoi and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

Alitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus

PARIS (Reuters) – Italy’s new ITA Airways has ordered 28 Airbus planes, the German-French conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September. The order includes seven compact A220 jets, eleven of the company’s blockbuster model A320neo, and ten A330neo widebody airliners. “In addition,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

ITA Airways firms up order for 28 new Airbus aircraft

These new Airbus aircraft will expand the initial ITA Airways fleet with a new generation aircraft with better environmental performance, equipped with latest technologies and state-of-the-art cabins to guarantee maximum operational efficiencies for the airline and the best comfort to travelers. ITA Airways, Italy’s new national carrier, has firmed up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

408 aircraft including the first A350F ordered at the Dubai airshow

BANGKOK – In the first major airshow since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago, customers demonstrated confidence in the recovery of the aviation sector and also in Airbus by placing orders and commitments totalling 408 aircraft (269 firm orders and 139 commitments). The agreements covered the full range of commercial aircraft families, including a first commitment for the A350F freighter derivative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

LOT Prepares To Decide On 50-Aircraft Regional Jet Order

LOT Polish Airlines is planning a major fleet renewal process that will involve an order for 50 aircraft. The airline is currently deciding between the Airbus A220 and the Embraer E2, and it is anticipating its first deliveries in 2024. LOT Polish Airlines to place a major order soon. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
smarteranalyst.com

Greenbrier Gets New Railcar Orders Worth $670M in Q1; Shares Jump

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Transportation manufacturing company The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) received new orders for 6,200 railcars valued at $670 million during the first fiscal quarter ended November 30. Following the announcement on Wednesday, shares of the company rose 1.6% in the extended trading session to...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Alstom to cut up to 1,300 jobs in Germany in restructuring drive

MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy