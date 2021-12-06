ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Flyers fire multiple coaches after rough start to season

By W.G. Brady
 6 days ago

According to the Philadelphia Flyers, they have decided to move on from head coach Alan Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien following a rough start...

