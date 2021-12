FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage was confirmed as the next promotion for EA Sports' popular Ultimate Team mode. Team of the Group Stage is a special UEFA themed promotion for the organization's three big competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. This promotion celebrates the best performing players from the group stages of each competition. How the exact breakdown of cards per promotion will work out remains to be seen, but expect items from each competition regardless.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO