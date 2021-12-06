ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Embraer shares jump as unit gets orders for 60 electric aircraft

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA rose more than 4% after the company said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders...

kelo.com

kelo.com

General Motors sets rare earth magnet supply deals with two U.S. suppliers

(Reuters) – General Motors Co said it will source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced Thursday. The company signed supply deals with MP Materials Inc and Vacuumschmelze. (Reporting by Ben Klayman, Ernest Scheyder and Joe White)
BUSINESS

