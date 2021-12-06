ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans Rejoice Over Charlie Cox's Return As Daredevil in the MCU

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is confirmed! Charlie Cox will really be donning the Daredevil suit once more and Kevin Feige finally said the magic word. The MCU will be having Hell’s Kitchen in its future and fans rejoice with the news of his comeback. Kevin Feige officially confirmed the fact that Charlie...

epicstream.com

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Will Remain Daredevil In MCU ... If and When We See Him Next

The Marvel head honcho, as always, was very careful with his wording. Charlie Cox could be slipping back into his super suit, confirms Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Cox played The Man Without Fear, aka "Daredevil," on Netflix's show of the same name for three seasons -- before the series and the rest of Marvel's offerings on the streamer were all canned. Ever since the show's cancelation, fans have pleaded on social media to bring Cox's Matt Murdock back into the fold, whether it be in a movie or on a new Disney+ series.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Charlie Cox Staying In The MCU As His Own Rumors Swirl

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, to the joy of the rabid fanbase. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly upon us, but there are also countless rumors about what’s coming next. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil sometime in the future, and now his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Kingpin) has reacted to this-- while rumors about his own return swirl.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige On Other Netflix Stars Potentially Joining Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In The MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed whether or not other Netflix stars could potentially join Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the MCU. Kevin Feige dropped a major bombshell when he revealed that should the Marvel Cinematic Universe utilize Daredevil, the Man With No Fear will be played by none other than Charlie Cox. The Netflix series originally starred Cox in the lead role and ran for three seasons before being shelved by Disney.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Addresses the Possibility of Other Netflix Marvel Characters Joining the MCU

Recently, we finally got our long-awaited confirmation from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be appearing in the MCU soon. A lot of fans were delighted by the news and are looking forward to seeing his reintroduction. Now, they are wondering if the other Marvel characters from the Netflix shows such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will also be joining the MCU soon.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man 3 Rumored to Feature Returning Actor as a Different Villain

The Ant-Man film series has always been presented as a feel-good franchise that truly embodies the Marvel Cinematic Universe's overall family-friendly tone. However, there's no denying that the franchise will be undergoing some serious changes in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror who is dubbed as the next Thanos-level threat. Apparently, he's not the only big bad that will wreak havoc in the upcoming threequel and according to a new rumor, another major Marvel comics villain will also be making his grand debut to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hailee Steinfeld Spotted on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Set

Could this mean Kate Bishop will appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?. There is little doubt that Marvel fans are loving Kate Bishop right now, thanks to the success of the Hawkeye series. But is it possible that Clint Barton's young protege is already seeking out a new mission in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A new report reveals that Hailee Steinfeld has been spotted on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Writers Didn't Know About Yelena's Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The Hawkeye writers only learned about Yelena's new mission after Black Widow was released!. If you watched Black Widow, there is little doubt that you were excited about the post-credits scene where Yelena Belova is given a new target by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Naturally, it also had fans convinced that Yelena will turn up in Hawkeye to go after Clint Barton. However, it looks like a few important people didn't know about the scene. It has just been revealed that the Hawkeye writers had no idea about Yelena's teased connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

