Most electronic music acts are fairly easy to work out. Not so Orbital, a British duo whose career has been marked by distinct phases of not quite fitting into scenes, from the not exactly techno of 1993’s ‘Orbital’ (aka The Brown Album) to the not really drum & bass of ‘Snivilisation’. ‘Orbital’, the band’s 1991 debut album — also known as ‘The Green Album’ to distinguish it from their second eponymous LP — is the band’s not quite rave album. It’s a record of snarling riffs and heart-breaking melody that skirts around the rave scene rather than submerging in it, like the M25 motorway from which the band took their name does to central London.

