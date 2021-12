Right when the Buffalo Sabres wondered if the Washington Capitals were about to tie the score, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen dove to his left to stop Evgeny Kuznetsov’s shot. The Sabres’ bench erupted in stick taps against the boards and frustration mounted for the Capitals’ power play. Luukkonen’s heroics continued with another dramatic save when he quickly scrambled to protect the post from a Conor Sheary wraparound attempt in the third period and, later, the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect protected the net from a drive by Alex Ovechkin, one of the game’s all-time great goal scorers, in the 3-on-3 overtime.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO