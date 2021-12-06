ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, time to focus on children still at risk | Gaby Hinsliff

By Gaby Hinsliff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBVkB_0dFLPnpI00
Tributes to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in Solihull, West Midlands, 5 December 2021. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

One by one, the brightly coloured helium balloons floated up into the wintry sky. They were released at the weekend outside the house in which six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was murdered, as a way of trying to show that he had been loved.

Of all the harrowing details to emerge from the trial of his stepmother, Emma Tustin, and his natural father, Thomas Hughes, the one that many parents will have found unbearable was a film of Arthur sobbing, “No one loves me.” He had been brave enough to try to tell grownups he trusted that something was wrong, and yet nobody came to save him. He must have felt, at the end, so abandoned. What makes this awful case so haunting is that it reminds us of what too many other children will have experienced when lockdown sealed them off from the outside world.

Arthur’s complex tragedy is not, it should be said, a simple story of cruelty hidden under cover of a pandemic. His social workers didn’t, unlike some, have the door slammed in their faces by abusive parents pretending to be frightened of catching the virus. And Arthur himself wasn’t invisible to people who loved and cared about him, even after his school closed and his relatives were confined to their homes. His grandmother, a retired teacher, raised the alarm in the middle of the first lockdown after Arthur confided in her. His teachers also passed on concerns flagged up by relatives, and Arthur’s uncle also contacted the police.

Lockdown itself cannot satisfactorily explain why social workers who actually visited the house in which he was being tormented went away convinced this was a “ happy household ”; the single biggest question facing Solihull’s social services department now is how it came to be fobbed off so easily. Yet all that said, the England children’s commissioner, Rachel de Souza, is right that this case raises wider questions about what happened to vulnerable children during lockdown – when, she has said, serious safeguarding incidents rose by a nearly third. The national inquiry announced into Arthur’s case must now be fearless in seeking answers.

De Souza told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that lockdown had been “such a shock to the whole nation that it weakened the system of support ”, but that system has been perilously weak for years. Social services were overstretched and underfunded long before the pandemic hit, which brought with it a surge in reports of domestic violence as families were trapped indoors. The reopening of schools and nurseries will have triggered another rush of new referrals as children came back under the watchful eye of professionals. Like the NHS, social services are now running to catch up with a terrifying backlog, but without the same injection of extra cash and public clamour for something to be done.

Related: The death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes raises hard questions – we must address them all | Harry Ferguson

Everyone sympathises with the need for children who missed school during the pandemic to catch up on what they’ve missed academically. But there is no such national outcry over what might be called social recovery, or the urgent need to help children horribly damaged by being trapped at home with abusive or neglectful parents, even though bringing their maths back up to scratch looks positively easy by comparison. There is growing concern too within children’s services over a minority of families who seem to have fallen off the radar during the pandemic and not come back. With health visitors and GPs still conducting appointments over the phone, some babies born during the pandemic may not have been seen face to face by professionals for nearly two years.

To recognise this long tail of risk is not to say that lockdowns themselves were a mistake. In the spring of 2020, and again that winter, the virus trapped Britain between a rock and an impossibly hard place, forcing ministers to balance the hundreds of thousands of lives potentially saved by shutting down the country against what everyone feared at the time could be a heavy price paid by women and children at risk of violence in the home.

But it is to say that we now have a moral obligation both to protect those children better in future waves of the virus – one reason ministers are now so determined to keep schools and nurseries open, come what may – and to stop them becoming scarred for life by their pandemic experiences. It’s too late, sadly, to save Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. But it’s not too late to invest in services that will help countless other children growing up in less murderous but still miserable circumstances, and we owe it to them to do better.

  • Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: father and partner found guilty of killing son, six

A father and stepmother killed their six-year-old boy in a “campaign of appalling cruelty” two months after social workers found no evidence of safeguarding concerns. An investigation has been launched into the authorities’ actions after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was deprived of food, force-fed salt, and assaulted in abuse that was filmed and photographed by his stepmother and father.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: injuries suggested treatment ‘amounting to torture’

The misery and abuse suffered by six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in the weeks leading up to his violent death in June 2020 is difficult to comprehend. At the hands of his father and stepmother, Arthur was physically assaulted, poisoned and dehumanised over a number of months during lockdown. By the time he died, with more than 130 injuries on his body, experts said his condition met the medical definition of child torture.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
Person
Andrew Marr
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A life cut short by cruelty

Tuesday 16 June 2020 started the same as any other for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: in misery and in pain. Barely able to stand, he folded away his bedding in the living room where his father and new stepmother had been making him sleep on the floor, all the while monitored by CCTV set up to catch him "misbehaving".
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

What happened to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

The heartbreaking case of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has sent shockwaves through the nation as questions are asked around how authorities missed such abuse.Arthur’s stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the schoolboy was left with an unsurvivable brain injury as she beat him, poisoned him with salt and withheld food from him while he was in her sole care.Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 21 years after “encouraging” violence towards his son, whose body was found covered in 130 bruises when he died in hospital.How did...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#On Children#Children At Risk#Domestic Violence#Solihull
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Government confirms review into six-year-old’s murder

The Government has announced a major review into the circumstances which led to the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes It aims to determine what improvements are needed by the agencies that came into contact with Arthur in the months before he was murdered by stepmother Emma Tustin at their home in Solihull.The National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel will lead the review and will provide additional support to Solihull Children’s Safeguarding Partnership to “upgrade” the already existing local review which was launched shortly after Arthur’s death in June 2020.The action comes after it emerged in court the boy had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Permanent memorial planned for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was killed by his stepmother and father. A circle of six trees is to be planted in memory of the youngster near the house where he was poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin. Tustin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

The death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and the crisis in social work

On Monday, education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, announced the launch of a national investigation into the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his father’s partner in Solihull, in the West Midlands, last summer. The horrifying details of Arthur’s case – which were extensively documented in videos and CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: We must 'pin down' where 'ghost children' who have vanished from schools are, says Ofsted chief

We must "pin down" where "ghost children" who have disappeared from schools are, says Ofsted chief in the wake of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes's murder. Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said it is "really important" that there is an understanding of where children are in terms of their schooling and education as the country emerges from the pandemic.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case prompts pledge to get 100,000 ‘ghost children’ back in school

The Education Secretary has vowed to step up efforts to return 100,000 “ghost” children to school post-lockdown in the wake of the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Nadhim Zahawi on Monday assured MPs that the Department for Education was working with other agencies to identify and monitor thousands of children who had dropped off the radar during the pandemic.
EDUCATION
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, murdered former friend in feud

An 18-year-old has been convicted of murdering a former friend he stabbed to death in Birmingham after a feud. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, on 7 March and died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination confirming he died as a result of a stab wound.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy