Set aside for a moment the recent news that the Omicron variant is the latest coronavirus threat, and signs are emerging that the long night of the pandemic may be lifting. Such a development will be welcome news for the travel and entertainment industry. PYMNTS found that more than half of consumers are “very” or “extremely” likely to stay in a hotel in the next year, and nearly half are ready to visit an attraction or attend a concert or sporting event. Still, hotels and attractions will have to work to win this business, and they can aid their cause with flexible cancellation and refund policies.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO