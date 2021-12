We posed the question on Facebook today, "What about you makes people think you’re weird? Something you do, say, eat, watch?" We received many quirky and weird responses which I relished thoroughly. The world is full of weirdos that make this place better and I am a proud member of Team Weird. Mostly, because I love the smell of cow manure amongst other things, so there's that.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO