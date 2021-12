More Samsung Galaxy phones are getting One UI 4 updates. The last one we mentioned was for the Galaxy S10 that sadly left out Gear VR support. We said the same One UI 4 update would be ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon. The beta build has been released but now we’re learning the stable version may also be out as early this week. By the first week of December, the Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 One UI 4 Stable update may be available. If not, then delayed to the following week.

