Olivia Rodrigo Announces Tour Date

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
Many fans know the late Florence Henderson for her role as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch. Florence’s daughter, Barbara followed in her footsteps and even appeared on The Brady Bunch too! She made three appearances on the show, playing three different parts in 1970, 1972, and 1974. It seems the roles helped her catch the acting bug.
In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom are the “CSI: Vegas” favorites. A lot of fans of the original series watched the new series simply for them. Now, showrunner Jason Tracey breaks the news that they might not even be in season 2. First of all, it’s still up in...
Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios.
The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case.
Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Chris Brown is reportedly getting ready for baby #3. The 32-year-old singer's ex-fling Diamond Brown is heavily pregnant and his most recent baby mama Ammika Harris isn't happy. Article continues below advertisement. If the rumors are true, this will be Chris' third child and his third baby mama. Diamond excitedly...
Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen.
The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
While Donnie Wahlberg traditionally has the best set of pipes in his family, his wife Jenny McCarthy decided to share her singing abilities too. McCarthy is a judge on “The Masked Singer” along with Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger, and Ken Jeong. During this week’s semi-finals performance, Thicke and Scherzinger got up on stage to sing duets with two of the contestants. Jeong and McCarthy sat it out, but Jeong roasted McCarthy’s singing abilities at one point during the show. He told her she couldn’t sing, and McCarthy had a point to prove then.
There definitely is some tension between Olivia Benson and Angela Wheatley on Law & Order: SVU. So, what’s going on here?. Actress Tamara Taylor, who plays Richard Wheatley’s wife, talked about it in an interview with TV Insider. “There’s an understanding,” Taylor said. “I think that there is a gentleness...
Mariah Carey gave ex Nick Cannon ‘her deepest and most sincerest condolences’ after his 5-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor, a source says. Following the tragic death of his 5-month-old son Zen on December 5, Nick Cannon, 41, heard from his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52. “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is not expected to say anything about it publicly and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private.”
Shaun Cassidy, the half-brother of “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy, said the actor’s descent in his final years was “terribly hard” to watch. Recently, Shaun Cassidy told Fox News that he’s seen the disease in “every family.”. Former teen idol family member David...
Comments / 0