10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have battled it out all season and it all comes down to the final two races of the Formula 1 season with the Red Bull star hoping to finish the job in Saudi Arabia but likely aware enough to know it will rumble on to the finale in Abu Dhabi.In the most exciting F1 season for years, Jeddah is set to showcase more thrills and spills in both the Drivers’ Championship and Constructors’ Championship. The Belgian-Dutch driver has an eight point advantage, while Mercedes are just five points ahead of Red Bull in the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO