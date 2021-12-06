ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO – company source

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The dispute between Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and the carmaker’s powerful works council seems to have been resolved,...

AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
Volkswagen board to provide details on CEO’s future powers – source

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen’s supervisory board will provide details on Thursday on the future responsibilities of CEO Herbert Diess, which are likely to be curtailed as a result of an ongoing clash with the firm’s works council, a person familiar with the matter said. The board, which also includes...
Diess stays CEO to steer Volkswagen into electric future

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE: VOWG_p ) CEO Herbert Diess will stay on with rejigged responsibilities, the carmaker said on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty about his future amid conflict with unions, as the company ratcheted up spending plans on electric cars. Ralf Brandstaetter, who took over from Diess as...
U.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles. CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit...
Diess Stays On As VW Group CEO With Reduced Responsibilities

It’s official, Herbert Diess gets to stay on as VW Group CEO, the company announced today. The news ends weeks of uncertainty about the executive’s future, but the fact is he has been stripped of key responsibilities. Following a VW Group supervisory board meeting, it was decided that...
Lithium extraction company Vulcan adds VW to customer line-up

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources has secured Volkswagen as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries. The binding purchase agreement with Volkswagen for lithium extracted from Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley region by means of geothermal energy has an initial term...
Top Glove shareholders approve $473-million Hong Kong listing plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corp has won shareholders’ approval for its plan to list in Hong Kong, saying on Wednesday it expected to complete the exercise by the first quarter of next year. In a statement, the company said an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders...
Diess To Stay On As Volkswagen CEO, Brandstaeter Gets Larger Role

It took nearly 10 weeks of intense negotiations, but the dust-up over Herbert Diess’ remarks that up to 30,000 production jobs could be lost as the company transitions to building battery-electric cars has been settled. An unnamed source tells Reuters,“It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO,” adding that VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter is slated to join the management board, while Diess will focus on strategy.
Report: Herbert Diess to continue as Volkswagen Group CEO

Reuters reports Diess will stay on and VW brand boss Ralf Brandstätter will take on extra duties. The chairman of the Volkswagen Group board, Herbert Diess, will reportedly continue to serve in that position, following lengthy internal discussions over his future at the company. According to Reuters (via Automotive News),...
Volkswagen CEO Diess future in jeopardy, no terms met with Supervisory Board

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess and a Supervisory Board were unable to meet terms that would solidify Diess’ future at the automaker, reports from Germany indicate. Diess has been on the hot seat at Volkswagen for several months following his vocalization of plans to cut 30,000 or more jobs from the German company’s employment population. Diess warned Volkswagen during an internal meeting that failure to accelerate the company’s transition to electric vehicles could cost some jobs, especially as the automaker continues to lag behind industry leader Tesla.
Ford Motor vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.
India’s Star Health trades flat in debut after tepid IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Star Health and Allied Insurance Co, backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, see-sawed in a weak debut on Friday, after failing to attract investor interest in a blockbuster year for domestic listings. Shares of the country’s largest private health insurer were down 6% in pre-open...
Zara Parent Company General Counsel Made CEO

Inditex, which owns several major fashion brands, has appointed its next GC as a result. The parent company of Spanish fashion retailer Zara has rejigged its top legal brass, as its incumbent general counsel has been appointed chief executive officer. Inditex’s head of legal and deputy secretary of the board...
