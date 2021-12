Flashback to Aug 31, 2020. The Dallas Stars lead the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the second-round series of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a surprise twist, Ben Bishop is named the starting goaltender for Dallas after missing most of the first two rounds of the postseason following knee surgery. Now fast forward to the end of the first period. The Stars trail 5-0 and Bishop has been pulled after allowing four straight goals. That is the last time Bishop has played in a hockey game. Today, that will change.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO