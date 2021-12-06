ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 50 Killed In Sudan Darfur Tribal Clashes: Officials

By AFP News
 6 days ago
Close to 50 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of tribal violence in Sudan's Darfur region, a government official and medics said on Monday. The latest flareup brings to around 100 the number of people killed over about three weeks in Sudan's westernmost region, which has been ravaged by...

AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
The Independent

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes Friday in the occupied West Bank, health authorities in the territory said.According to a statement, 31-year-old Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes in the northern West Bank town of Beita. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live bullets, as well as rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at dozens of protesters during he clashes. The medical service also said the army closed off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NWI.com

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
