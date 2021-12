ATTENTION. THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. The upcoming third and presumably final Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is expected to take us into the micro-verse. A world of alternate realities that can only be accessed by shrinking down to the appropriate microscopic size. It is currently unknown what stage and bizarre worlds we will see on this adventure, but a recent rumor suggests that a popular Marvel villain will appear in the film as a foe for our two leads.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO