ECB to redesign euro banknotes in inclusion effort

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank said on Monday it plans to redesign the euro’s banknotes over the next three years to make them “more relatable” to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds. ECB focus groups will now gather suggestions about the overarching theme of the new banknotes...

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Christine Lagarde orders redesign of euro banknotes to make them ‘more relatable’

Euro banknotes are to undergo a major redesign, as the bloc’s central bank strives to make the currency “more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds”. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has commissioned 19 experts in fields from art and design to physics and archaeology – one from each country in the currency area – to select new banknote designs by 2024.
ECONOMY
