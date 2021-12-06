ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian forces have recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from rebellious Tigrayan forces, the government said on Monday, the...

Ethiopia government recaptures Lalibela, a U.N. World Heritage site – TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government forces and their regional allies have recaptured the town of Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region and a United Nations World Heritage site, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Czech government agrees to send troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to help Poland stop the flow of migrants seeking entry from Belarus, a crisis the European Union has accused Minsk of engineering. The plan, subject to approval by parliament, would make the Czech...
Burkina Faso president fires PM amid security crisis

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore fired his prime minister on Wednesday amid an escalating security crisis that has killed thousands and led to street protests calling for his ouster. Burkina Faso, one of West Africa’s poorest nations, has been beset by attacks carried out by groups...
S. Africa MPs reject controversial land expropriation bill

A bid to allow South Africa's government expropriate land without compensation as a way to redress past injustices flopped on Tuesday after lawmakers rejected a bill to change the constitution. But the government was not perturbed saying it would turn to alternative legislation to redistribute land. The proposed law failed to garner the required two-thirds majority in the 400-seat parliament, with 204 lawmakers voting in favour and 145 against. Black South Africans were dispossessed of their land during three centuries of colonialism and apartheid, the system of white-minority rule that officially ended in 1994.
African governments may have to impose vaccine mandates, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – African governments will have no choice but to start imposing vaccine mandates if citizens refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison...
UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
Macron says migration crises show need to strengthen EU’s borders

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that reinforcing the European Union’s sovereignty, and notably its borders, would be France’s main priority during its presidency of the bloc, which starts on Jan.1. France takes on the rotating six-month presidency as Belarus stands accused of engineering...
Life under rebel rule in an Ethiopian holy city

Father Tsige Mezgebu was leading an afternoon prayer service in August when a column of haggard-looking rebels entered Lalibela, prompting worshippers to cry out "God save our city!" Father Tsige said the toughest part was living without basic services like banking and communications.
Current Tunisian constitution no longer valid, presidency says

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Tunisian presidency said on Thursday the political problem in Tunisia today stemmed from the current 2014 constitution which was no longer valid. "The way forward is to return to the people in a completely new and different way. There must be a legal solution based on the will and sovereignty of the people," the statement quoted president Kais Saied as saying.
Afghan Artists Make Plea to U.S. and European Leaders for Refuge: ‘A Dark Future Awaits’

In an urgent effort to flee persecution, a group of anonymous Afghan artists penned an open letter to President Joe Biden and other European political leaders seeking evacuation from the country following the Taliban regime’s takeover. Artists at Risk, a global nonprofit organization founded as an affiliate of the Finnish arts platform Perpetuum Mobile to aid artists in conflict zones, delivered the letter on Monday to Biden. The letter’s other recipients included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Fearing for their...
Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
France condemns attack that killed seven U.N. peacekeepers in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack that killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and wounded several others in Mali on Wednesday, saying those responsible must be identified and held accountable. Seven United Nations peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and three others seriously wounded...
Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy.In fact, a younger generation that came of age as the military began loosening its grip on politics and the economy and has tasted some freedoms is well positioned to carry on the struggle.A de facto coup on Feb. 1 pushed Suu Kyi’s elected government from power, throwing the country into turmoil. But erasing the gains of...
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response

The British government was on Tuesday accused of botching its handling of the evacuations from Afghanistan, after claims it was unprepared and could have done more to help. Tugendhat, a former British Army officer who served in Afghanistan, said Marshall's "powerful and compelling" evidence had helped bring "fundamental failures to light".
Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life of a few months that left only weeks to administer the shots. Osagie Ehanire said in a statement that the health ministry had declined a request by...
UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The UN chief was due to be the guest of honor of the UN Press Association at its annual gala in Manhattan on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of terrorism and climate change, led by Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum, whose country currently holds the council presidency, arrived in New York on Tuesday and is expected to stay until the end of the week, when he heads to Washington.
Violence between farmers and herders kills at least 22 in northern Cameroon

DOUALA (Reuters) – At least 22 people have been killed and more than 30 others injured this week in Cameroon’s Far North region in a resurgence of tit-for-tat violence between Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum farmers, a regional government official said on Thursday. Hundreds of people fleeing the...
