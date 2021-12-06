ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Merck ties up with Thermo Fisher to make its COVID-19 pill in Canada

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Drugmaker Merck & Co on Monday announced a deal with medical device maker Thermo...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Some Chinese companies suspend production in Zhejiang on virus outbreak

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - More than a dozen Chinese listed companies have said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of China's eastern Zhejiang province in response to local government's COVID-19 curbs. Zhejiang reported a total of 173 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms during the Dec. 6-12 period,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year. Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca’s statement. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday. The health department’s Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Canada#Covid 19#Pill#Reuters#Drugmaker Merck Co#Thermo Fisher Scientific#The European Union
wibqam.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Japan’s COVID-19 infections are falling in contrast with rebounds in other parts of Asia, baffling experts, while cases have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest city. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England,...
WORLD
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Canada enters deals to procure Merck and Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pills

The Government of Canada has entered agreements with Merck and Pfizer to procure courses of their Covid-19 oral antiviral pills. According to the agreement with Merck (MSD), Canada will obtain 500,000 courses of the company’s oral antiviral, molnupiravir, on obtaining authorisation from Health Canada. The government also holds options to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indiana Daily Student

Merck & Co.’s pill approved to treat COVID-19

An antiviral pill used to treat high-risk adults for COVID-19 was approved by an advisory committee within the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday. The new pill is manufactured by the American Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. The committee approved it in a narrow 13 to 10 vote, according to the...
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

U.S. Panel Backs First-Of-A-Kind COVID-19 Pill From Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Philly

FDA Panel Narrowly Votes To Recommend Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Merck is closer to getting authorization for its COVID pill. It’s the first drug Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. An FDA advisory panel has voted to recommend that the FDA and CDC authorize the use of an antiviral pill to treat the worst effects of COVID-19 in high-risk patients. The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13 to 10 to recommend emergency authorization of pharmaceutical giant Merck’s antiviral pill, which is called molnupiravir. The pill has been shown to modestly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID. But, that close vote speaks to the hesitancy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wpsdlocal6.com

FDA health panel endorses Merck COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers have narrowly endorsed an antiviral drug from Merck to treat COVID-19. It sets the stage for an expected authorization of the first pill that Americans could take at home for the coronavirus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted Tuesday that the drug's benefits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Thermo Fisher says its COVID-19 tests accurately detects Omicron variant

(Reuters) – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 diagnostic tests can accurately detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has made several countries to shut their borders. The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week classified the Omicron variant as a SARS-CoV-2 “variant of concern,” saying it may...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

(Reuters) – The United States on Sunday was approaching 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. The milestone means the U.S. death toll from this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy