Texas Rangers Top Prospects

By Jeffrey Paternostro, Ben Spanier, BP Prospect Staff
baseballprospectus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangers lack the usual toolsy upside-laden prospects that sit atop...

www.baseballprospectus.com

The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
FanSided

Texas Rangers Rumors: ‘Legitimate’ interest in starter Jon Gray?

Trevor Story isn’t the only free agent Rockie of interest to the Texas Rangers this winter. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the team is reportedly interested in right-hander Jon Gray and that interest is ‘legitimate’. Gray, 30, is one of the better free agent starters available this off-season. Our Chris...
NFL
fox4news.com

Reports: Texas Rangers sign Marcus Semien to big deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to sign infielder Marcus Semien to a long-term deal. According to multiple reports, the Rangers and Semien agreed to a 7-year deal worth $175 million. The 31-year-old hit .265 last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, with 45 home runs...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Jon Gray Agrees To Four-Year Contract with Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers and RHP Jon Gray have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract according to multiple reports. ESPN‘s Jeff Passan reported the terms of the contract. (The venerable MLB Trade Rumors predicted this exact deal.) Gray was once seen as a can’t-miss prospect coming out of the University...
MLB
FanSided

Jon Gray finally escapes Rockies in deal with Texas Rangers

The Colorado Rockies wanted to keep Jon Gray. They had offered him an extension shortly before the season came to an end and made another attempt early in the offseason. While neither attempt was successful, the Rockies were hopeful that Gray would return to the only franchise he had known.
MLB
9NEWS

Reports: Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray signing with Texas Rangers

DENVER — Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray will be signing with the Texas Rangers in free agency, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal, saying Gray will sign a four-year contract with Texas worth $56M. Passan noted the deal is pending a physical.
MLB
nolanwritin.com

Perfect holiday gifts for the Texas Rangers fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Texas Rangers fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or maybe...
MLB
FanSided

Texas Rangers ink Marcus Semien, still in hunt for Trevor Story

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported on Sunday afternoon that the Texas Rangers and free agent infielder Marcus Semien have agreed to a contract that will be for seven years. Semien, 31, was one of the top free agents on the market in a market that is flooded with some great shortstops, including Semien, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Javier Báez, but he is the first of the five to sign this offseason. Overall, Semien was ranked as the #6 free agent this offseason by MLB Trade Rumors. They also predicted that he would get a six-year deal worth $138 million, for an average annual value (AAV) of $23 million.
MLB
KESQ

Corey Seager signs 10-year, $325M with the Texas Rangers

All-star shortstop Corey Seager is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers. ESPN's Jeff Passon reports that Seager is signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal for Seager matches Giancarlo Stanton for the fifth largest in overall value in baseball. The $325 million trails only the contracts of Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Mookie Betts ($365 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340 million) and Bryce Harper ($330 million).
MLB
KLST/KSAN

Texas Rangers finalize mega-deals with SS Seager, 2B Semien

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized the contracts for their new half-billion dollar middle infield. The Rangers wrapped up deals with two-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien. Seager, who was the 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, got $325 million for 10 years. […]
MLB
FanSided

Does signing Javier Baez make sense for the Texas Rangers?

Rumors continue to swirl around the Texas Rangers. Jon Morosi from MLB Tonight, indicated that “if the Rangers can’t sign Correa, Baez to Texas makes a lot of sense”. Here is a deep dive into Javier Baez, the player. Age: 29 in December. Drafted by Chicago Cubs, 2011, Round 1,...
MLB
Lone Star Ball

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. We learned a lesson over the last few days that routinely needs to be drilled into our heads: It’s the money. The Texas Rangers were flush with it and, despite most recently losing 102 games, in the span of 24 hours or so, they kickstarted their climb back to contention in earnest with a superstar core in tow.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Corey Seager Rumors: Texas Rangers Making ‘Big Push’

While several starting pitchers have already come off the market, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and other shortstops remain available in free agency. Marcus Semien was part of that group, but he reportedly came to terms with the Texas Rangers on a seven-year contract worth $175 million. That was the start of a busy stretch for the Rangers, who agreed to subsequent deals with Kole Calhoun and Jon Gray.
MLB
FanSided

Expect more free agent activity from Texas Rangers – much more

After signing Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, and Kole Calhoun on Sunday, the Texas Rangers are suddenly the most active team in free agency. Despite residing in a top-5 market, the Texas Rangers are also among the bottom in MLB payroll. But after spending roughly $236 million this weekend alone, that cellar status is changing quite quickly.
NFL
Dallas Sports Nation

Texas Rangers: A post lock-out look ahead

The expiration of the CBA between MLB and the MLBPA looms ahead which would bring with it a work stoppage and shutting down the sizzling Hot Stove. The deal ends at 11:59 on Wednesday, December 1st. Teams would also need to have the physical of signed players done before this time. Meaning for all intents and purposes, Tuesday will be the last day to sign players. Following the expiration, there would be a total work stoppage across the board. No negotiations, no deals, and no more of those fun rumors.
MLB
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Twenty years later, the Texas Rangers have agreed to another A-Rod contract

The Texas Rangers were the Depression era octogenarians who hoarded pennies but, now faced with their own mortality, are blowing cash like a billionaire oil man vacationing in Monte Carlo. Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis, armed with more money than Google can count, has realized money does not go to...
MLB
FanSided

Jack Leiter approves of the Texas Rangers’ free agent signings

It’s been a joyous last few days for the Texas Rangers and their fans. And with the team making big waves in free agency ($561 million of them!), that joy is more than justifiable. The fans aren’t the only ones who are elated about what has transpired in Arlington recently,...
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

