Texas Rangers Top Prospects

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported on Sunday afternoon that the Texas Rangers and free agent infielder Marcus Semien have agreed to a contract that will be for seven years. Semien, 31, was one of the top free agents on the market in a market that is flooded with some great shortstops, including Semien, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Javier Báez, but he is the first of the five to sign this offseason. Overall, Semien was ranked as the #6 free agent this offseason by MLB Trade Rumors. They also predicted that he would get a six-year deal worth $138 million, for an average annual value (AAV) of $23 million.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO