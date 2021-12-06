Detroit Zoo: 16-year-old red panda euthanized after 'rapid decline in health'

The Detroit Zoo said it had to euthanize one of its red pandas, 16-year-old Ta-Shi.

According to the zoo, the decision came after a "rapid decline in her health, which is likely attributable to cancer."

The zoo said in a statement that she had been gone through recent weight loss, and at an exam, they found a tumor in one of her lungs and non-regenerative anemia, meaning her body wasn't making new red blood cells.

According to the zoo, they gave her medications to make her more comfortable, but those did not seem to help. That's when they decided to humanely euthanize her.

Ta-Shi was one of the oldest red pandas currently living in AZA zoos and she was a mother to nine cubs during her 13 years at the zoo.

"She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to more than 20 pandas living today in other AZA-accredited zoos" the zoo said.