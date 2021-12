Alliance Theatre Artistic Director Susan Booth recently said, “During the last two years, we’ve all learned new patterns — some by choice, some by necessity.” We’ve watched our lives change throughout these challenging times, and for many of us, we now treasure more than ever that which has stayed the same. This year’s “A Christmas Carol” production at Alliance Theatre brings us a new adaptation and a unique new revolving set, but Charles Dickens’ story is the same one known and loved by generations. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined by director Leora Morris and set designer Todd Rosenthal to talk about the production that will once again bring to life the holiday season’s most quintessential story of human kindness.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 HOURS AGO