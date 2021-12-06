Inspiration comes in many forms at Chicago Botanic Garden

Bonefish Grill: The Winter White Cosmo -- a blend of Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and garnished with frozen cranberries -- is back for the colder months for $9.60. Order it as an accompaniment to the winter specials, which include the Baja scallops and shrimp scampi pasta ($18.90) and the Rockefeller "Butterfish" (Alaskan sablefish, aka black cod, with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab and a choice of two sides for $28.90). Dessert features the warm chocolate lava cake garnished with fresh berries and housemade whipped cream for $9. Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO