Better.com’s morale and SPAC merger success in question after CEO’s unruly comments

By Jessica Mathews
Fortune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Term Sheeters. Last week was a rather tumultuous one for SoftBank and Novator-backed Better.com and its employees. The mortgage startup’s founder and...

The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed about $250 million into Nubank's IPO, report says. The Brazilian fintech's ties to Sequoia Capital may help explain why.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought close to 30 million shares of Nubank during its initial public offering this week, Bloomberg reported, likely costing it about $250 million at the IPO price of $9. The famed investor's conglomerate already piled $500 million into the Brazilian fintech in June. Berkshire may have...
BUSINESS
#Softbank Group#Carlyle Group#Foundation Capital#Better Com#Spac#Term Sheet#Sheeters#Softbank#Novator
SFGate

Better.com execs resign en masse and CEO issues apology for ‘brutal’ Zoom layoffs

The cracks at Better.com are rapidly starting to widen after CEO Vishal Garg’s viral “brutal” layoffs continues to make waves. TechCrunch reported Tuesday afternoon that Tanya Gillogley, Better’s head of public relations, Patrick Lenihan, vice president of communications, and Melanie Hahn, head of marketing, have all resigned just days after the video received mass scrutiny online.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Activision’s scandal-plagued CEO still has his Coca-Cola board seat. But will he keep it?

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Letitia James is out of New York governor's race, women scientists blow the whistle on harassment, and Activision's CEO still has his job—and his outside board seat. Have a festive weekend.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Investor Group Asks Coca-Cola to Oust Activision CEO From Board

The SOC Investment Group, which advises union pension funds, has asked. to its board, continuing to put pressure on the chief executive officer of embattled video game publisher. Activision Blizzard Inc. In a letter to Coca-Cola’s board on Thursday, SOC said Kotick “bears primary responsibility for the longstanding ‘frat boy’...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Eco-Friendly Biz Grove Collaborative CEO on Going Public Via Branson-Backed SPAC

Sustainable consumer products maker Grove Collaborative is gearing up to launch an IPO via a SPAC merger with Richard Branson's Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. Stuart Landesberg, CEO and co-founder of Grove Collaborative, talked to Cheddar's Kristen Scholer about going public through the merger and aligning with a partner he felt also prioritizes climate. "What this partnership will mean is that we're able to expand the assortment and innovations that we bring to market in products that work just as well as the conventionals and market leaders but have a significantly different environmental profile," Landesberg said.
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga

After a week of controversy, Better.com appears to have decided it’s better off without its embattled CEO — at least, temporarily. The digital mortgage company’s board of directors said in an email Friday morning that Vishal Garg was “taking time off effective immediately,” according to a copy obtained by Vice. During his leave, CFO Kevin Ryan is assuming day-to-day operations.
MANHATTAN, NY
MarketWatch

Getty Images to go public after $4.8 billion merger with SPAC

Getty Images announced Friday its plans to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. that values the visual content creator at $4.8 billion. CC Neuberger's stock, which started trading in September 2020, rallied 2.1% in premarket trading. Under terms of the deal, the total equity investment of $1.2 billion raised in the deal will be used to pay down existing debt and capitalize Getty's balance sheet. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, Getty Images will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "GETY," and current Chief Executive Craig Peters will continue to lead the company. "We are excited to partner with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II," Peters said. "Alongside the Getty Family and Koch Equity Development LLC, we have committed, long-term shareholders that are excited to pursue the many opportunities in front of us." CC Neuberger's stock has slipped 4.9% year to date through Thursday while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Better.com’s CEO Vishal Garg taking leave “effective immediately”

One week after laying off 900 employees via Zoom and courting a mountain of bad press, Better.com’s founder and CEO Vishal Garg is taking leave “effectively immediately,” according to an internal memo sent to employees of the digital mortgage lender on Friday. In the interim, Kevin Ryan,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

How ESG attention is changing the role of the board

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Yesterday, Fortune and Diligent Corporation assembled a group of corporate directors to discuss how rising attention to environmental and social goals are changing the board’s role. There was unanimous agreement that pressure to perform against ESG (environmental-social-governance) goals is rising, and that the pressure is now coming from employees, customers and investors. Moreover, climate has become the top issue of concern.
ECONOMY
Fortune

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler finally laid out what he has against SPACs

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I know, I know. We were just talking about SPACs earlier this week. But this is big. Gary Gensler, the SEC Chairman, didn't...
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Better.com Executives Flee After CEO’s Viral Self-Own

The crisis is growing deeper at the startup Better.com, which is stuck in a public relations nightmare after CEO Vishal Garg brutally axed 900 workers in a last-minute webinar. Multiple sources tell The Daily Beast that the company’s head of marketing, head of public relations, and vice president of communications...
BUSINESS

