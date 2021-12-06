One killed in Kentucky mining accidnet

The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employers in a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House's Covid-19 strategy. The measure, which needed only a simple majority to advance, passed in a 52-48 vote. It was supported by every...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine.
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
Washington — A staffer on Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a handgun into a House office building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the image of a gun in a bag on an X-ray screen. The bag's owner, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside. She did not survive. "We have never had a...
The mother of a Black motorist who was fatally shot by a suburban Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop testified that she was saw her son's lifeless body in the driver's seat on a video call just after the shooting. Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, testified about the moment she saw her son lying in his car after he'd been shot by Officer Kim Potter.
(CNN) — Jurors in Chicago will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged in connection with allegedly staging a fake hate crime and falsely reporting it to police nearly three years ago. The jury of six men and...
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Wednesday said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be needed amid concerns about the omicron variant. Bourla told CNBC that he previously thought a fourth shot may be needed 12 months after the third dose, but with omicron, that timeline may need to be moved up.
