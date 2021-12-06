ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front to arrive Monday in the RGV

By Chris Ramirez
 6 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front will arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon.

The cold front will be arriving around 4 to 6 p.m.

This could cause a few isolated showers and storms to flare up this evening.

The front will briefly cause cooler temperatures for Tuesday. However, we’ll be back in the 80s by the end of the week.

GALLERY: Take a look at some of the highlights of the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade

