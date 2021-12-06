Cold front to arrive Monday in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front will arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon.

The cold front will be arriving around 4 to 6 p.m.

This could cause a few isolated showers and storms to flare up this evening.

The front will briefly cause cooler temperatures for Tuesday. However, we’ll be back in the 80s by the end of the week.

