CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed a suspect is dead after being shot by Cleveland police officers downtown Sunday afternoon. Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer says the male suspect — who has not yet been identified — was "randomly shooting" his own weapon near the intersection of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue when two officers arrived and told him to drop the gun. He apparently put it down only to pick it back up, causing the cops to open fire.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO