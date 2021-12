The Robotics Company’s New Bot Features Further Delivery Radius, Larger Food and Grocery Deliveries, and New Design in Partnership with Segway. Coco, the robot based delivery service, announced the official launch of COCO 1, a larger, more advanced version of its signature pink bot. The COCO 1 is a first of its kind delivery robot designed and manufactured in partnership with the largest micro mobility hardware manufacturer, Segway. Coco is currently deploying 1,000s of COCO 1 robots to serve local merchants in multiple cities, over the next few months. With its increased carrying capacity, the COCO 1 will deliver larger orders for a wider range of merchants, further eliminating the need for car-based delivery.

