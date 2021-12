Per Shams, the Indiana Pacers are entering the rebuild mode and will now be shopping Caris Levert and either Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner. (Shams Charania on twitter) The Pacers have struggled to make grounds each year in getting closer to an NBA championship despite bringing in Caris Levert. Sabonis is a huge key to any success that the Pacers have had in the last few years and it will be interesting to monitor this situation to see what kind of young package the Pacers might get in return for an all star calibre player in Sabonis and an elite guard in Levert.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO