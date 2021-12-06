ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Shop small for your holiday gifts in Wake County

By Patsy O'Donnell
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

ABC11 Traffic Anchor Kim Deaner set out to shop small this holiday season for co-anchors, John Clark, Barbara Gibbs and Kweilyn Murphy.

Adventures in Bloom offers gifts for everyone in your family and is located in downtown Apex.

Taylor's Wine Shop in North Raleigh has coffee, wine, honey, chocolates and other gifts available for purchase for the foodies in your family.

Baily's Boutique is a rolling boutique that will come to you or your neighborhood for a shopping party. The owner will bring the store to you if you want to have a get together with friends or family.

Urban Pothos in downtown Raleigh offers plants and succulents to spruce up your homes.

Raleigh Biscuit Company offers overstuffed artisan biscuits and puppy treats. You can catch their stand at farmer's markets throughout the Triangle year round.

Raleigh, NC
