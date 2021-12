After a year off, the Rutgers-Seton Hall rivalry is back. New Jersey’s premier college basketball programs will face off in what has become known as the Garden State Hardwood Classic for the 72nd time on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark. The contest comes two days shy of the two-year anniversary of their last meeting, a 20-point blowout win for the Scarlet Knights over the Pirates at the then-named Rutgers Athletic Center.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO