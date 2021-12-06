ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Cuomo fired and facing sexual misconduct accusation; spokesman says charge is untrue

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
CNN on Saturday fired its top-rated anchor Chris Cuomo after allegations that he had breached journalistic ethics by helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the latter was facing charges of sexual misconduct.

The firing came days after Cuomo was suspended indefinitely when more detailed information about his role in helping his brother came to light, the network said.

However, on Saturday, the network acknowledged that the anchor was also facing sexual misconduct accusations himself.

Attorney Debra Katz said she contacted CNN on Wednesday, a day after Cuomo was suspended, regarding allegations made by a client of hers concerning “serious sexual misconduct” against Cuomo.

“My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women,” Katz said in a statement on Sunday. Katz added that the woman wished to remain anonymous.

The Los Angeles Times said the woman was a colleague of Cuomo’s when he worked at ABC.

The woman also believed that Cuomo “played an active role in attempting to smear women” who had accused his brother Andrew, Katz told CNN.

On Saturday, a spokesman for Cuomo denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo was suspended on Tuesday following the release by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office of documents from the investigation of Andrew Cuomo. Included in those documents released Monday were email and text exchanges by Chris Cuomo about how he had tried to help his brother with the growing scandal.

CNN hired the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP to investigate Chris Cuomo’s role in helping his brother.

The firm reviewed Cuomo’s deposition from the AG’s investigation and documents and statements he made to CNN and viewers and found that he had violated his contract.

Matt Dornic, head of communications for CNN, said in a statement that the law firm reported to the network last week that Cuomo had committed fireable offenses related to his brother’s scandal. The offenses violated the terms of his contract, Dornic said.

“When the new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action,” he said in the statement.

Cuomo also announced Monday that he was stepping away from his SiriusXM radio show. He made the announcement on Twitter.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Related
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

