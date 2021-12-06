You can get the Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD for its lowest ever price right now

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus solid state drives have dropped to a Cyber Monday low in several capacities, but there's also something else you should know. If you go to the Samsung website and look at the top of the product page where it says "Save up to an extra $20.00 with Samsung Discount Program," you can get another $20 off just like that. On top of the Cyber Monday savings. The Education Discount doesn't require anything out of the ordinary from you, either, to get it. So you can grab the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD for a low, low price of $179.99 through Samsung's store. That's $20 better than Amazon, Best Buy, and any other retailer. And it's $70 off what this SSD normally goes for. Huge savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO