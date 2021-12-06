You can get the Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD for its lowest ever price right now

It’s been about two weeks now since having completed my personal gaming PC build. While the build itself is pretty much perfect for my needs, there’s always some room for improvement. One area I knew I would definitely need improvement on is storage. Currently by build only has 1TB of storage, which is already being filled up by Windows 10, several apps, and some games. That leaves little room for anything else. Luckily, Seagate came to the rescue and provided their excellent Seagate FireCuda 510, M.2 NVMe SSD in the 1TB configuration. However, instead of just adding this as a second drive, I decided to replace my current M.2 NVMe with this one because of the faster speeds and converting my original into a storage drive.
Comments / 0