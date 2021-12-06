ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

With Omicron Out There, Here's How to Decide If You Should Attend That Holiday Party, According to Dr. Fauci

By Cory Stieg, CNBC
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is the unwelcome party guest at everyone's holiday gatherings this year. Scientists are still trying to learn about the new Covid variant — including how transmissible it is, how well current vaccines work against it and where its biggest hotspots are. Many of those answers won't be known for at...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Omicron Warning

Travel from certain African countries has been banned. Virus experts are sounding alarms. Why? A new coronavirus mutation—Omicron—may transmit more rapidly and may evade immunity—all we know for sure is that it is "troublesome," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He appeared on Meet the Press this morning. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice he shared about Omicron—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Your Party#Christmas#The Wall Street Journal#Cnn
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave a Rare Positive Update on Omicron

In less than two weeks, a new variant of COVID has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Omicron has already been detected in at least 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This fast spread has virus experts concerned, especially given the staggering number of mutations the Omicron variant has on its spike protein, which could mean that it's more infectious and more capable of bypassing existing vaccine protection than Delta has been. Despite these valid concerns, however, there may be some positive news about the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
White House
Fortune

Evidence mounts that Omicron is more infectious, less severe than Delta—but Fauci, other experts warn against premature optimism

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Early studies of the Omicron COVID variant suggest that the highly mutated COVID-19 strain may be producing less severe infections than previous variants like Delta, but White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against making definitive conclusions about a strain that the world learned about only 12 days ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxb.com

Dr. Fauci says Fully Vaccinated People Won’t Have to Mask Up on Thanksgiving Around Family

Good news for those who have gotten the Coronavirus vaccine.According to Doctor Anthony Fauci, if you and your family members are fully vaccinated against the virus it’s ok for you to ditch the masks around the dinner table and in the presence of your family members. However, Fauci added that if you’re traveling or unaware of vaccination status of people around you then you should wear a mask. According to data from the CDC released Friday, nearly 196 million people or 59% of the total population are fully vaccinated while 26.6% of the eligible population have yet to receive their first dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci shares more details about first U.S. omicron variant case

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has hit the United States, and details of the first case have begun to emerge. Is the omicron variant in the U.S.?. On Wednesday, both the California and San Francisco departments of public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy