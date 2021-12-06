ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juice WRLD Speaks On Mental Health Stigmas In New ‘Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss’ Trailer

By Preezy Brown
 6 days ago
The trailer for Juice WRLD : Into The Abyss , the forthcoming documentary which will examine the late rap star’s rise to fame and struggles with substance abuse and mental health, has been unveiled by HBO Max. Directed by Tommy Oliver, the film will premiere on Dec. 16 on HBO Max and is the sixth installment of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, which includes previous profiles on late rap icon DMX , songstress Alanis Morissette, Woodstock ’99, and more.

Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss will include appearances from rapper Lil Bibby, who helped discover Juice WRLD and signed him to a record deal, director Cole Bennett, and other close friends and associates. Featuring clips from live performances and behind-the-scenes footage, the trailer also includes commentary from Juice WRLD himself, who touched on his adjustment to fame and his exposure to the inner workings of the music industry. “When you’re a fan of this sh*t, you look at it from a certain perspective,” he admitted. “But when you in it, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I can change the world. But, it’s not what it looked like.”

The “Lucid Dreams” creator also spoke on the stigmas surrounding mental health and his desire to use his platform and influence to change the narrative. “If you’ve got anxiety [or] depression, they all look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how it should be [but] that’s how it is, and that needs to change. And hopefully, I’m one of those people that could bring that change.”

Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss will premiere one week after the release of Fighting Demons , the rapper’s second posthumous album, which is led by his new single, “Wandered To LA” featuring Justin Bieber. His first posthumous effort, Legends Never Die , was released in 2020, debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart and accounting for the biggest first-week sales numbers for a posthumous album in history.

The documentary comes just two years after Juice WRLD passed away at Chicago’s Midway International Airport as a result of a seizure caused by an accidental drug overdose in December 2019, just one day after the rapper’s 21st birthday.

To commemorate what would’ve been Juice WRLD’s 23rd birthday, his mother, Carmela Wallace, shared a written tribute to her late son this past Thursday, which you can read below. Watch the trailer for Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss above.

Vibe

Rapper Slim 400 Dead At 33 After Being Gunned Down In Los Angeles

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 8), becoming the latest casualty of gun violence within the Hip-Hop community. According to reports, Slim, born Vincent Cohran, was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds by police officers who were responding to shots fired near 7th and Manchester Avenues around 8 p.m. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to KABC. The rapper was 33 at the time of his death. No arrests have been made in the case and the murder is currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Diddy Is On The Brink Of Repurchasing Sean John Out Of Bankruptcy

Throughout his career, Sean “Diddy” Combs has built a multi-faceted empire that has included ventures in music, television, spirits, and more. Yet, one of the mogul’s first successful side hustles was Sean John, the fashion and lifestyle brand he launched back in 1998 before selling his majority stake in 2016. Now, the mogul is looking to buy it back out of bankruptcy. According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ this past Thursday (Dec. 2), SLC Fashion LLC, a company associated with Diddy, has put in a $3.3 million bid to acquire Sean John from GBG USA. Inc., which filed for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Late Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Has Doom, Death and Duets With BTS’ Suga and Justin Bieber: Album Review

Sandwiched between Dec. 9’s inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago and the premiere on the 16th of HBO Max’s “Into the Abyss” documentary, the next chapter in Juice WRLD’s melancholy story unfurls mirthlessly, but melodically, with “Fighting Demons.” As far as a packed, posthumous promotional schedule goes, this December is further proof that it’s Juice’s WRLD, even if the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker isn’t here to live in it. What the emo-inspired rapper-crooner would have thought of this collection, which includes laconic leftover freestyles and unused vocal tracks rewound to fit fresh beats, is a mystery. As far as posthumously released albums...
MUSIC
Cole Bennett
Alanis Morissette
Juice Wrld
Justin Bieber
Lil Bibby
Rolling Stone

‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’ Trailer Shows Late Rapper in Limelight and Talking Struggles

Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD is the subject of new documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, which arrives via HBO and HBO Max as part of its Music Box Series on Dec. 16. In the new trailer, Juice WRLD asks an exuberant crowd to make some noise, crowd surfs at a festival, and mingles with fans as “Black & White” plays. While on the surface, the limelight looks appealing, behind the scenes he shares that things aren’t always as they appear. “When you a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective. But then when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is,” he says. “I’m still happy I can change the world, but it’s not what it look like.” Just like with his candid songs where he lays his emotions bare, he’s seen discussing his anxiety and depression and those who knew him also share their thoughts on his talent and his struggles. According to a press release, the Tommy Oliver-directed film will feature Juice WRLD in his element: performing, freestyling with friends, and collaborating with producers. It will feature never-before-seen footage, including previously unreleased tracks and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber team up for ‘Wandered to LA’

Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber join forces for their new track “Wandered To LA,” released at the stroke of midnight. On the new single, the two artists candidly sing about their experiences since wandering to Los Angeles, including living out their dreams, love, and drugs. “I wandered to LA hoping...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's Next Posthumous Track Will Feature Justin Bieber

The third track off of Juice WRLD‘s posthumous record Fighting Demons will be titled “Wandered to LA” and will feature Justin Bieber, according to a trailer posted to the late rapper’s YouTube account on Thursday. The visual boasts a preview of the upcoming track while Juice WRLD discusses his mental...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber Song Released: Listen

A new single from late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber has been released. It’s called “Wandered to LA.” Hear it below. “Wandered to LA” will appear on Juice WRLD’s forthcoming album Fighting Demons, which arrives December 10 via Grade A Productions and Interscope. It will mark the second posthumous LP from Juice WRLD, following last year’s Legends Never Die. A new Fighting Demons single called “Already Dead” was issued last month.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's 'Fighting Demons' Tracklist Is Here

Juice WRLD‘s team has unveiled the album artwork and tracklist for the late rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Fighting Demons. The project will include eighteen tracks, with several spoken-word interludes from Juice WRLD and others. Fighting Demons will host the rapper’s two previously released tracks, “Already Dead” and “Wandered to LA” with Justin Bieber, along with a new track with Trippie Redd and Polo G titled “Feline” and another song called “Girl Of My Dreams” with Suga from BTS, among others.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Juice WRLD – Fighting Demons

The legacy of Juice WRLD lives on with the release of his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. His 18-track project has brought out a number of stars including Eminem, Justin Bieber and Polo G. While the Chicago native is no longer with us, his vulnerable, honest and revealing lyrics and soundscapes live on through Fighting Demons. As described by his mother, Carmella Wallace, this project can be a healing tool for those who are dealing with many of the same issues that he dealt with.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Juice WRLD Day celebrated Thursday in Chicago; new album tracklist revealed

As Juice WRLD Day is being held Thursday in the Chicago hometown of the late rapper, the cover and tracklist for his new album was revealed. The inaugural Juice WRLD Day celebrates the life and music of the rapper, born Jarad Higgins. Fans around the world can view the activities, including surprise performances, during a live stream on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, beginning at 8 p.m. CT/ 9 p.m. ET.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Was Made With a Message in Mind

“It’s kind of rough listening to the music,” Lil Bibby tells Complex about playing back Juice WRLD’s music following his passing. The rapper and Grade A Productions founder had worked closely with Juice WRLD since the late rapper joined the label in 2017, and he continues to be involved with the release of posthumous material.
MUSIC
NME

Big Sean says Juice WRLD’s music will “live forever”

A video tribute to the legacy of Juice WRLD has been shared, featuring contributions from the likes of Trippie Redd, Migos, Lil Durk, SoFayGo and Big Sean – check it out below. “Juice (was a) tremendous, extraordinary, talented, honest artist. That’s going to live forever. Those songs, that honesty...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Juice WRLD Suffers From Dark Side of Fame Before Untimely Death, New Trailer For 'Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss' Shares

Juice WRLD's upcoming documentary will tackle the late rapper's fame and downfall before his death. On Thursday, HBO's YouTube channel shared a sneak peek for HBO's Music Box's upcoming documentary, "Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss." The nearly two-minute video, which was released on what would have been his 23rd birthday, features clips of him performing despite dealing with the dark side of his life.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Big Sean inspired by Juice WRLD

Big Sean says he is inspired by Juice WRLD. To celebrate the release of Juice's new posthumous album 'Fighting Demons', Sean and a number of other stars including Trippie Redd, Migos, Lil Durk and SoFayGo made a video tribute to his legacy and Sean insisted Juice's music will "live forever".
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD Day 2021 Set To Take Place This December

The estate of Juice WRLD has announced the details for Juice WRLD Day 2021. Taking to Twitter to share the news, the event will be held on December 9 in Chicago’s United Center and will feature an exclusive pre-release listening experience for his upcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons, an exclusive preview of his HBO documentary and special guest performances and appearances.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Juice WRLD Day To Kick Off In Late Rapper's Chicago Hometown

Chicago, IL – The rap community will once again come together to honor the legacy of Juice WRLD for Chicago’s inaugural “Juice WRLD Day” celebration on December 9. The announcement was made by the rapper’s estate on Twitter last month, but a press release further highlighting what to expect at the event made the rounds on Monday (December 6). The event will take place at Chicago’s United Center Arena, where all who gather will be able to listen to Juice’s upcoming posthumous release Fighting Demons, which drops Friday (December 10).
CHICAGO, IL
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
