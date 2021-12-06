ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Edition And Bell Biv DeVoe Nominated For National R&B Hall of Fame 2022 Induction

By Mya Abraham
 6 days ago
The National R&B Hall of Fame is presenting quite the task for lovers and fans of rhythm, blues, and soul music.

The independent organization revealed its extensive list of nominees for the coveted six to eight inductee slots for 2022. Among those leading the way are New Edition , Bell Biv DeVoe , Berry Gordy, En Vogue, TLC, Sade, The Isley Brothers, Jackson 5, Patti Labelle, and Jodeci.

With legends like the aforementioned batch, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is discussing the option of airing the induction ceremony nationally. Since 2013, the foundation has inducted a slew of music legends including Aaliyah (2013), Aretha Franklin (2019), Stevie Wonder (2019), Natalie Cole (2021), Donna Summer (2021), and Luther Vandross (2021).

The 2022 class of inductees will be the 11th class to be entered into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Nominees can be voted for here and voting will be available until Feb. 15, 2022.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Berry Gordy
Jermaine Dupri
Gamble & Huff
Hall & Oates
Dru Hill
Anthony Hamilton
Roberta Flack
Average White Band
Blue Magic
Bell Biv DeVoe
TLC
En Vogue
Sade
Babyface
LL Cool J
Jodeci
Lionel Richie
Dee Dee Warwick
Rick James
Jay-Z
Janet Jackson
Diddy
Patti Labelle
Master P
Wu-Tang Clan
Luther “Skywalker” Campbell
Mary J. Blige
Dr. Dre
Run D.M.C.
Toni Braxton
Nas
Anita Baker
Al Green
New Edition
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Joe Simon
Big Daddy Kane
The Jones Girls
The Baltimore Royal Theater
Dee Dee Sharp
Deniece Williams
The Stubbs Girls
Patti Labelle & The Blue Belles
The Dells
George Benson
Chaka Khan
SWV
Xscape
Clive Davis
Brook Benton
The Isley Brothers
Peabo Bryson
Dick Clark
James Gadson
Jackson 5
Jae “The Gospelkidd”
Gladys Knight
Robert Brown
Russell Thompkins Jr.
Jerry Blavat

