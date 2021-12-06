ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US confirms it will stage diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By Vincent Ni and Joan E Greve
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWfmE_0dFLIkve00
A police officer beside a Winter Olympics poster in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province.

The White House has confirmed it will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, in the latest move that will further widen the rift in an already strained bilateral relationship.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” press secretary Jen Psaki said from the briefing room podium on Monday.

The announcement comes two months before the games are to begin. American athletes are still expected to compete in the Olympics, despite the Biden administration not sending any representatives to Beijing.

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support,” Psaki said. “We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

The US last staged a full boycott of the Olympics during the cold war in 1980, when the former president Jimmy Carter snubbed the Moscow summer Games along with 64 other countries and territories, after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan the previous year.

The Soviet Union, in turn, protested against the US’s move by boycotting the 1984 Los Angeles summer Olympics with its allies.

Psaki said administration officials made Beijing aware of the move before Monday’s announcement. “We feel this sends a clear message,” she said.

Hours before the announcement, China said a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics would be “a stain on the spirit of the Olympic charter” and “sensationalist and politically manipulative”.

China’s Washington embassy dismissed the boycott announcement as “a pretentious act” and a “political manipulation”.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, on Monday accused Washington of “hyping a ‘diplomatic boycott’ without even being invited to the Games”.

“I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation,” Zhao said. “It is a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic charter, a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

Zhao also threatened “resolute countermeasures” if a boycott was announced.

The US diplomatic boycott comes amid escalating tensions between China and many western countries. It was first raised by Joe Biden last month as pressures grew in the US Congress over its concerns about China’s human rights record, including over the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Politicians including Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, have advocated a boycott as protest.

The calls for the boycott intensified in recent weeks after concerns rose over the treatment of the Chinese tennis star, Peng Shuai. The 35-year-old former doubles world No 1 last month accused a former senior Chinese politician of having coerced her into sex.

Countries from the US to Australia have since called on China’s authorities to ensure Peng’s wellbeing, and the Women’s Tennis Association last week announced the suspension of future games in China.

Rights groups have also seized on the opportunity to urge the international community to boycott the Beijing Olympics.

In the UK, the Commons leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told MPs last month that “no tickets have been booked” for the Beijing Games in February. But he also added that the UK government “have long had a policy of thinking that sporting boycotts do not work and that it is a matter for the International Olympic Committee to decide whether the athletes go.”

The Foreign Office said on Monday that “no decisions have yet been made” about the government’s attendance at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Reacting to the White House’s decision, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the government “to finally take a stand”.

In Australia, Canberra last week joined 19 other countries in not signing the Olympic Truce – a tradition that dates back to ancient Greece and ensures conflicts do not disrupt the sports competition – with China in order to send a message to Beijing.

On Friday, the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, said his government “was considering those matters and working through those issues”.

Zhao on Monday said in response to Morrison’s comments that “no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Olympics to be successfully held by Beijing”.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool England, for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.”The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool...
EUROPE
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. A senior State Department official told reporters at a meeting of the grouping's top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, that Moscow still had time to change course. "But if they choose not to pursue that path,  there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," the official said. "A large number of democratic countries will join us in imposing costs," they added.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

AP sources: US hostage envoy visited Venezuela this week

A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans in an ongoing effort to secure release of the men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has learned.Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the government's top hostage negotiator, arrived in Caracas on a chartered flight Tuesday evening and returned home Friday in a previously unreported visit.It was the first known face-to-face outreach by a top U.S. official since the Trump administration shuttered the American Embassy in Caracas in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Lammy
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
The Independent

Global media group says journalist imprisonments on rise

Media freedom continued to be under attack across much of the world in 2021, with nine journalists killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan alone and 102 imprisoned in China according to a new report released Thursday.The International Federation of Journalists said in a bleak assessment that imprisonments were especially on the rise, with 365 journalists behind bars compared to 235 last year. “The world needs to wake up to the growing violations of journalists’ rights and media freedoms across the globe,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said. The report was released on the eve of the...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Us Congress#The White House#American#Team Usa#Soviet
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

Germany s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.“The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren’t up for negotiation for us,” Baerbock said in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office. She added that the highest priority must be to avoid a military escalation.“Russia would...
POLITICS
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Greece
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘A historic day’: Uyghurs celebrate genocide ruling and call for action from world leaders

The Uyghur diaspora has called on world leaders to take “meaningful action” after an independent tribunal ruled that China is committing genocide in its most northwesterly region.The verdict comes amid growing pressure on China over the mass incarceration of hundreds of thousands of Muslim ethnic minorities since 2017.On Thursday, the Uyghur Tribunal - an unofficial body based in London - found the People’s Republic of China (PRC) guilty of genocide due to its birth prevention policies, which the panel argued “intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs” in Xinjiang province.The nine panellists determined that forced birth control practices...
WORLD
CNBC

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy