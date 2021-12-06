ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things from Hero World Challenge

PGA Tour
 3 days ago

After a one-year hiatus, the Hero World Challenge returned last week to Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Viktor Hovland won the tournament, but host Tiger Woods may have stolen the show. Woods gave his first press conference since his February car accident and was seen hitting balls several times during...

www.pgatour.com

