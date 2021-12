Oregon did not expect to be going through a coaching search, but after Mario Cristobal opted to leave Oregon for Miami, the Ducks could be eyeing a familiar name. Former Ducks coach Chip Kelly has quickly been rumored as one of the top options for the job. The current UCLA coach has elevated the Bruins’ program. UCLA sits at 8-4 overall and will play NC State in the Holiday Bowl. But college football insider Bruce Feldman believes that a reunion between Oregon and Kelly isn’t a far-fetched idea.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO