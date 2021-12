The list of the International Boxing Hall of Fame has been graced with three new entrees – Roy Jones Jr., James Toney and Miguel Cotto. The boxing legends will make their way into the Class of 2022 in June in Canastota, New York. The induction ceremony will include classes of 2020 and 2021 as the two previous events were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

