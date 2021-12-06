Damian Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons

Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations. But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The Trail Blazers’ league-worst defense would instantly improve, and sharing a backcourt with a non-shooter could work given Lillard’s high-volume usage.

Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic

#Blazers Injury Report:

CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable; Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable; Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) are out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Clippers. – 6:59 PM

Sources say the Trail Blazers, under Olshey, discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons, moving CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia. The 76ers, sources said, at one point asked the Trail Blazers for McCollum and multiple draft picks and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected. Olshey maintained significant confidence in the roster he constructed. Now, it’s unclear if there’s a deal to be had with the 76ers. But with Olshey out, who among chair Jody Allen, vice chair Bert Kolde and Cronin would be the one making the call on a Simmons trade or any acquisition designed to alleviate Lillard’s concerns? -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics: “I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / December 1, 2021

Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG Ben Simmons is at the Wells Fargo Center, according to sources. No word if he’ll remain here for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 27, 2021