Damian Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons

By HoopsHype
 6 days ago
Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations. But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The Trail Blazers’ league-worst defense would instantly improve, and sharing a backcourt with a non-shooter could work given Lillard’s high-volume usage.

Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin

Ownership isn’t signing off on a Dame trade. They’re already getting killed on ticket sales as it is. You do that, you might as well just move the team to Seattle. – 2:45 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

The Portland Paradox: Trade CJ McCollum now or risk losing Damian Lillard soon. For @The Vertical: sports.yahoo.com/the-portland-p…2:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

so, some thoughts on the Lillard/Simmons/McCollum stuff from this morning phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…2:37 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs have gotten some big breaks on this road trip, with Dame missing the game in Portland and Booker being out tonight in Phoenix. Doesn’t take away from what they’ve done, though. A sign of progress is beating the teams that are down. Tonight another test in that capacity. – 2:33 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to reports, Damian Lillard wants to play with Ben Simmons in Portland.

Former #Blazers Forward @Bonzi Wells tells @Grady & @Howard Beck why they could succeed together #RipCity pic.twitter.com/TNumWZEhIs2:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Tensions are reportedly rising in Portland with Damian Lillard and players frustrated.

@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are not blaming new Head Coach Chauncey Billups for the struggles #RipCity pic.twitter.com/MEIjc9O0MX12:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Would/could the Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:31 AM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

All you people pleading for Ben Simmons better not be complaining about his shooting two weeks after he arrives — if such a deal is made. – 11:22 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Damian Lillard would like to play alongside Ben Simmons #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…11:11 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Lillard wants to play with Simmons, changes to Trail Blazers roster nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/06/rep…11:07 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Neil Olshey is out, but the struggling Trail Blazers still have a Damian Lillard dilemma that will determine their uncertain future. The latest in this superstar situation, with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic

https://t.co/k2wNvUl0Kj pic.twitter.com/p9p56Xld6f9:32 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

What?? Lillard literally told the outlet that published this that he wanted Billups as head coach.

https://t.co/p0p8p4wwDh pic.twitter.com/6m9SGHEpxn9:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

C.J. McCollum obviously isn’t Damian Lillard, but 20.6 points on 39.3% 3-point shooting on 8.2 attempts per game isn’t bad either. The guy is a proven scorer in this league. – 9:27 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Personal opinion:

C.J. McCollum, a first-round pick and Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons is more than enough in trade for Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia can’t overplay their hand here. That’s a good package and vaults them near the top of the East. – 9:21 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

A couple of years ago I was working on an article about NBA Trade Machines (got squashed). I asked people from different sites about the most popular teams used, players & the most popular combinations of trades.

Easily most used was some version of Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum. – 9:15 AM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Thursday: “There’s something fishy going on with Lillard in Portland.”

Friday: “They should fire Neil Olshey and trade CJ McCollum today.”

Also Friday: Olshey fired.

Monday: Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons.

Subscribe to @NoDunksInc: youtube.com/c/nodunksinc9:13 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Inside Portland’s firing of longtime GM Neil Olshey and what comes next with the Trail Blazers and franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard — at @TheAthletic with @Sam Amick: theathletic.com/2999270/2021/1…9:01 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

The next Blazers GM really can’t be content with tinkering around the main three players, nor should they be. Put Nurkic and McCollum out there or eventually Dame might put HIMSELF on the table. ziller.substack.com/p/tinkering-is…8:32 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:12 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Nassir Little (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against the LA Clippers. Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Damian Lillard (abdomen) are still out. CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable. – 9:37 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers Injury Report:

CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable; Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable; Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) are out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Clippers. – 6:59 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable.

Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) are out for Monday’s game vs. LA Clippers. – 6:55 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable; F Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable and Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for Monday’s game vs. Clippers. – 6:55 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/D4r8Z2SqgR1:04 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

No surprise that Notre Dame (11-1) is 5th. Ohio State (10-2) is 6th as they slowly unveil the @CFBPlayoff . Cincinnati (13-0) is 4th…. – 12:23 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

So assuming this has to be:

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Baylor – 11:55 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

“To me, the big move is blatantly obvious: It’s doing what it takes to go get Ben Simmons by building a significant trade package around CJ McCollum.” —@Kevin O’Connor

#TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/RTZFLu9Snf5:23 PM

Sources say the Trail Blazers, under Olshey, discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons, moving CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia. The 76ers, sources said, at one point asked the Trail Blazers for McCollum and multiple draft picks and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected. Olshey maintained significant confidence in the roster he constructed. Now, it’s unclear if there’s a deal to be had with the 76ers. But with Olshey out, who among chair Jody Allen, vice chair Bert Kolde and Cronin would be the one making the call on a Simmons trade or any acquisition designed to alleviate Lillard’s concerns? -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics: “I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / December 1, 2021

Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG Ben Simmons is at the Wells Fargo Center, according to sources. No word if he’ll remain here for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 27, 2021

Comments / 0

