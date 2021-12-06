ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Expected To Hire Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Lane Kiffin has been one of the pioneers for the resurgence of Ole Miss football. The other name? Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. That tandem is coming to an end.

With Oklahoma's hiring of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the Sooners are expected to hire Lebby as their next offensive coordinator. Lebby, 37, is a graduate of the school and began his coaching career with the program as a student assistant from 2002-07.

The deal is expected to be finalized Monday following Venables' introductory press conference.

Venables was on staff when Lebby first began to explore coaching. The Rebels' offense has been not just one of the SEC's best, but a leader in the FBS since 2020.

In 2021, Ole Miss led the SEC in total offense. (506.7 yards per game) and rushing (224.3 yards per game). The Rebels finished top five in the conference in both passing and scoring as well. The Rebels led the SEC in 2020 in both total offense and rushing, while ranking top-five in all offensive categories as well.

Lebby has received high praise for his work and development of quarterbacks. Over the past two seasons, Ole Miss' Matt Corral has emerged not only as a Heisman candidate, but also a potential franchise quarterback at the next level. The junior was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien award, given to the nation's best QB each season.

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Former LSU Commit To Make Austin Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

3 hours ago

Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Schedules 40 Acres Visit

Texas is right in the thick of the race for one of the transfer portal's top signal callers

4 hours ago

Future Texas QB Murphy Leads High School To State Finals

Maalik Murphy shined against Long Beach Poly in the California Regional Division 1-A championship game

Dec 7, 2021

Lebby also helped develop UCF's McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel during his two-year stint at UCF. This past weekend, it was reported that Gabriel, who elected to transfer for his final season, visited Ole Miss as a potential landing spot of his future.

The Sooners could be looking at multiple changes this offseason following Riley's departure. Former starter Spencer Rattler announced he would be transferring, and current starter Caleb Williams could elect to follow barring the hiring of Venables.

Williams finished with 1,670 passing and 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games. Oklahoma finished 10-2 on the season and missed the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2008.

Ole Miss finished with a recording-setting 10-win regular season finish. The Rebels will represent the SEC in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor to close out the 2021 season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 6

Related
LonghornCountry

Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Brent Venables As Head Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners have found the replacement for former head coach Lincoln Riley, and it is once again a familiar face. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has finalized a deal to become the Sooners' next head coach. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione met with Venables on Sunday to hash out the final details. An introductory press conference is expected to come on Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Brent Venables tabs Jeff Lebby for offensive coordinator

NORMAN, Okla. — Another Sooner is coming home. Jeff Lebby will be new head coach Brent Venables’ hire for offensive coordinator, OUInsider.com has confirmed. Lebby, who was a student assistant here at Oklahoma from 2002-06, has been operating the well-oiled machine at Ole Miss this season to impressive numbers. It ranks fourth nationally in total offense at 506.7 yards per game and 18th in scoring offense, putting up 35.9 points per game.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Ottumwa Courier

New Oklahoma coach Venables hires Lebby, Roof as assistants

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Friday. No. 14 Oklahoma made the announcement a few days after Venables replaced Lincoln Riley. Lebby is a former Oklahoma offensive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Lane Kiffin
The State

New OU head coach Venables gives one last shoutout to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

As Brent Venables was introduced as the University of Oklahoma’s newest head coach on Monday morning, he didn’t forget to give thanks to Clemson. The former Tigers defensive coordinator thanked head coach Dabo Swinney, noting the success the program had and the relationships built during his tenure. “The secret sauce...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Skip Bayless reacts to Oklahoma football hiring Brent Venables

Skip Bayless had a pleasant reaction to Oklahoma hiring former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their new head coach. Skip Bayless is happy that Oklahoma football has announced former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach. On Sunday, news broke that Venables, a national champion as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Venables announces Lebby, Roof as coordinators

Brent Venables announced the first major hires of his tenure as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners Friday. As expected, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is returning to his alma mater to fill the same role at OU. Not so expected: the well-traveled Ted Roof is taking over as defensive coordinator.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans lose their minds as Brent Venables arrives in Norman (Video)

Okahoma Sooners fans waited on the tarmac for the arrival of their new head coach, Brent Venables, on Sunday. The Oklahoma Sooners fanbase watched Lincoln Riley depart the program to become the new head coach at USC last Sunday. After a week of watching the coaching carousel turn, they received the news that they have a new sideline boss in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Sooners#Rebels#Sec#Fbs#Ole Miss#Heisman#Lsu#Transfer Qb Quinn Ewers#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KTUL

University of Oklahoma adds Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof to football coaching staff

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - The football coaching staff at the University of Oklahoma is coming into focus. Head coach Brent Venables named Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Lebby, a former Sooners offensive lineman and student assistant, returns to...
NORMAN, OK
Bryan College Station Eagle

Report: Texas A&M's Schmidt returning to Oklahoma under Venables

Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who was lured away from Oklahoma four years ago by head football coach Jimbo Fisher, is headed back to the Sooners. Schmidt and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have agreed to join the staff of newly hired Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables, reported Oklahoma City’s KWTV-News 9’s Lee Benson on Tuesday night, citing sources.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Five significant recruits that Brent Venables signed at Clemson

Oklahoma fans are very familiar with Brent Venables from his days as the Sooners' defensive coordinator ten years ago but he really flexed his recruiting muscles while he was away at Clemson. Check out the most significant recruits the new Oklahoma head coach has signed during his coaching career. The...
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
992
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy