Have you ever seen a live reindeer? They are magical creatures! Luckily, the Stateline has a special place for families to visit reindeer during the holiday season. Summerfield Farm and Zoo, located in Belvidere, Illinois, offers an educational and fun experience for the whole family. During the holiday season, they are open to visitors for their Christmas Town event. Christmas Town happens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 12 through December 19, 2021 and an additional three weekdays from December 20 – 23.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO