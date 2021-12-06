ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

Vandals with cans of spray paint strike at multiple spots on the Blue Ridge Parkway

By Mark Price
myrtlebeachonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “unprecedented levels of graffiti” reported at some national parks around the country have found their way to the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina. National Park Service officials posted multiple photos Dec. 3 on Facebook showing vandals had taken spray paint to large boulders along the 469-mile scenic...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
claxtonenterprise.com

‘Senseless destruction’ as vandals strike historical building

A grim discovery was made Monday afternoon when individuals visiting one of Claxton’s oldest buildings found it vandalized. Damage was discovered in the two-story former school building located on West Main Street (Hwy. 280) in Claxton, which houses the Joyce NeSmith Auditorium. Vandals also destroyed property at the attached single-story school building.
CLAXTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge Parkway#National Parks Service#Spray Paint#Mcclatchy News#Americans#Nps#The National Park Service
fox5ny.com

Police: Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said Thursday. The New York State Park Police said "entry into the water appears to be an intentional act," and an investigation was ongoing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
myrtlebeachonline.com

What was that mysterious streak in the nighttime sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains?

Residents staring skyward saw a mysterious streak in the nighttime sky over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday night. “Hey @NWSGSP, I’m getting multiple messages from viewers who spotted this just after 7pm tonight,” Cody Alcorn of FOX Carolina in Greenville, S.C., posted on the Twitter account of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C. “People in the Blue Ridge area and really multiple spots across the Upstate. Any info on it?”
ASTRONOMY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Human skeletal remains found in creek near a North Carolina grocery store, sheriff says

A homeowner found human skeletal remains in a creek near a Food Lion grocery store in Cabarrus County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Deputies responded after the homeowner called 911 to report finding the remains off Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Mount Pleasant is just northeast of Concord, along N.C. 49.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

Wildfire pops up, threat to Blue Ridge Mountain Club contained quickly

WATAUGA — The wildland fire that started around noon on Sunday, Nov. 28, is contained after it burned approximately 40 acres. Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey said the fire — which took place in the 10000 block of Elk Creek Road and on the ridge near the Blue Ridge Mountain Club — is under investigation.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4499 N Blue Ridge Turnpike

Extremely well-maintained home on 5+ acres located in Madison County. Highly desired area off of Rt 231, providing short travel to local attractions, including hiking, river fishing, Graves Mountain Lodge, wineries, breweries and more! This elevated lot provides seasonal mountain views, one of which is Old Rag Mtn. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Room and options to change or rotate your living space as wanted. The family room gives a rustic feel and has a lovely woodstove to enjoy on those cold winter days. With over 2,000 square feet, one level living, the layout provides a generous amount of space. Competitive pricing to allow personal updates/touches for the new owner(s). Recent updates include, but not limited to, new roof in 2020, newly poured patio, fully updated bathroom, updated mud room, updated family room and more! Come see what this home has to offer!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Two arrested for spray-painting wall under Amherst overpass

AMHERST — Two college-age men actively spray-painting the wall beneath the railroad overpass on College Street were arrested early Monday morning, according to police. Clinton Oshipitan, 21, of Lynwood, Illinois, and Kennedy Hilario II, 18, of Berkeley, California, were both arrested at 12:28 a.m. on charges of tagging property, police said.
AMHERST, MA
Watauga Democrat

Suspect arrested after car chase continues onto Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK — A suspect was taken into custody and served multiple warrants after a car chase involving Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 19. Sheldon Scott Wagner, 41, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with motor vehicle, driving while licensed revoked, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon of a government official. Wagner was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $60,000 secured bond.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OAK RIDGE PARKWAY MVA

Toms River: Police EMS and Fire responded to a 2 vehicle crash at Oak Ridge Parkway and Cardinal Drive. The 2 vehicles were towed from the scene. Unknown on Injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy