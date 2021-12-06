ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 6, 2021

By Staten Island Advance Staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Janet Massa, 78, a Staten Island native who was a Histology Technician and Manager at...

