Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 6, 2021

Staten Island: a suburban oasis in one of the busiest and most populated metropolitan areas on Earth. Living here, it seems we don’t have to worry as much as those living in Manhattan or Brooklyn about the quality of our air. After all, they call us the “borough of parks,” right? Well, it turns out that our air quality is just as bad, if not worse, than in our more populous neighboring boroughs, with one region of Staten Island claiming the spot for worst air quality in NYC. Most woefully unaware of this, support for more robust funding of programs such as GreeNYC help Islanders live cleaner, healthier, and longer lives.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO