Retirement Planning’s Four Percent Rule

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track. You’re busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college, starting a business―or taking planned or unplanned time off from work. It’s the stuff of life that may have taken a front seat—while retirement savings often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO