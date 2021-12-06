ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Planning’s Four Percent Rule

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Fossing and Zach Jenkins discuss the...

www.foxcarolina.com

mckinneyonline.com

Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirement Income

Saving for retirement is not easy, but using your retirement savings wisely can be just as challenging. How much of your savings can you withdraw each year? Withdraw too much and you run the risk of running out of money. Withdraw too little and you may miss out on a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.
gvsu.edu

FIDELITY RETIREMENT PLANNING INDIVIDUAL COUNSELING APPOINTMENTS

Fidelity has over 73 years of investing experience, and as a leading retirement provider to higher education institutions, we’re committed to helping you meet your goals. Seth Yanik your dedicated Fidelity Workplace Planning and Guidance Consultant, is ready to help you:. Manage your retirement savings goals. Review investment choices.
bloomberglaw.com

Exelon Sued Over Retirement Plan’s Custom Target Date Funds

Utility provider Exelon Corp. was sued in federal court in Chicago by seven employees of subsidiary companies who say their retirement plan offered expensive and underperforming target date funds and charged unreasonably high administrative and advisory fees. The proposed class action takes aim at the Exelon plan’s custom target date...
wealthmanagement.com

2021 Retirement Plan Year in Review

Pandemics, political and policy changes, volatile investment markets—another year under the belt. WealthManagement.com asked several retirement plan industry leaders for their thoughts on the past year’s most important developments for plan advisors. Wealth Management: What do you view as the key developments that affected retirement plan consultants’ work with plan...
Bay News 9

Retirement plans changing perception of hospitality industry in NY

When COVID-19 restrictions first came down, it was a big deal for restaurants and diners, but now, looking back, for those in the business, and people like Gram's Diner co-owner Kyle Hayes, it was so much bigger than anyone outside the industry truly understood. It wasn't just a struggle for...
WZZM 13

It’s time for that annual check-in on your retirement plan

This is sponsored content. 2021 is winding down. Why not make THIS the time when you start planning for the future? Review your 401-K, perhaps move some money out of it to safer investment opportunities. Tom Jacobs, from Jacobs Financial Services, is here with some year-end planning advice. He says...
NewsBreak
Forbes

Phase Into Retirement With A Phased Retirement Plan

No one likes sudden change. We like to ease into things – transition with time. Yet we talk about retirement as an event. One day you’re a working stiff; the next day, you’re a retiree. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could phase into retirement? With planning, you can. So-called...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: 5 ways to catch up on retirement savings at any age

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track. You’re busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college, starting a business―or taking planned or unplanned time off from work. It’s the stuff of life that may have taken a front seat—while retirement savings often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.
Denver Post

Road to Retirement: Is the 4% withdrawal rule dead?

With interest rates stuck at all-time lows, inflation surging, and stock markets at all-time highs, there are many in the financial services industry who are questioning the wisdom of the 4% withdrawal rule for retirement. As a quick reminder, the 4% rule basically says that if you withdraw 4% of...
theyankeexpress.com

Managing your retirement plan under a new employer

Your employer-sponsored retirement plan is a valuable asset. But sometimes things happen that can affect the status of your plan. So, for example, if you work for a hospital that changes ownership, and you have been participating in a 403(b), 457(b) or 401(k) retirement plan, what should you do with it now?
Republic Monitor

$2,753 Monthly Payments To Begin in January 2022, Are You Eligible for the Payment?

In January 2022, more than 64 million social security recipients may anticipate a 5.9 percent cost-of-living increase. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, starting in early 2022, the average cost of living, or COLA, is expected to rise by $ 92 per month. The precise amount, on the other hand, will differ from one receiver to the next. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the economy has seen a significant increase in inflation.
