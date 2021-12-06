Vandals with cans of spray paint strike at multiple spots on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Extremely well-maintained home on 5+ acres located in Madison County. Highly desired area off of Rt 231, providing short travel to local attractions, including hiking, river fishing, Graves Mountain Lodge, wineries, breweries and more! This elevated lot provides seasonal mountain views, one of which is Old Rag Mtn. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Room and options to change or rotate your living space as wanted. The family room gives a rustic feel and has a lovely woodstove to enjoy on those cold winter days. With over 2,000 square feet, one level living, the layout provides a generous amount of space. Competitive pricing to allow personal updates/touches for the new owner(s). Recent updates include, but not limited to, new roof in 2020, newly poured patio, fully updated bathroom, updated mud room, updated family room and more! Come see what this home has to offer!

MADISON COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO